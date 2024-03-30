Man Injured By Stray Kite String In Model Town
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A man suffered an injury from a stray kite string in Model Town area, here on Saturday.
Police said 28-year-old Adnan Umer was passing from the Model Town area near Sethi Motors when a stray kite string cut his throat.
On getting information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to an area hospital for treatment.
