Man Injured By Train

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Man injured by train

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A man, who was mentally challenged, sustained injuries as he was hit by a cargo train.

Police and Rescue 1122 said that a mentally challenged person was walking very close to Lahore-Karachi railway track in a suburb of Bahawalpur when he was hit by a cargo train coming from Lahore.

He was provided with first aid and shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) for treatment.

He was identified as 25-years-old Hamad, a resident of Bindra Puli Multan Raod Bahawalpur. His condition was said to be out of danger.

