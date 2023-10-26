Man injured during dacoity attempt

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Armed men shot at and injured a man during a dacoity attempt on Jhang Road, near here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, the armed robbers intercepted a young man and demanded handing over of all valuables at gunpoint.

However, the man offered resistance. The dacoits shot at and injured him before fleeing the crime scene.

The injured was identified as Sufyan, son of Maqbool of Chak No 241-RB, Chanchal-wala. He was rushed to an rea hospital.