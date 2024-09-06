Open Menu

Man Injured During Dacoity Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Man injured during dacoity bid

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The outlaws opened fire and injured a man over offering resistance during a dacoity bid near Haqran Road Lodhran.

According to Rescue officials, a 40-year-old man Ahmad Khan, son of Nawab Khan, was on his way when some outlaws intercepted him at gunpoint.

They opened fire and injured him over putting up resistance during dacoity bid.

Upon receiving information, the Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters hospital.

