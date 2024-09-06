Man Injured During Dacoity Bid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The outlaws opened fire and injured a man over offering resistance during a dacoity bid near Haqran Road Lodhran.
According to Rescue officials, a 40-year-old man Ahmad Khan, son of Nawab Khan, was on his way when some outlaws intercepted him at gunpoint.
They opened fire and injured him over putting up resistance during dacoity bid.
Upon receiving information, the Rescue-1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters hospital.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister3 minutes ago
-
Education Department holds event to pay tribute to martyrs5 minutes ago
-
President for stronger Navy to protect Pakistan’s geo-economic interests5 minutes ago
-
Seven including two women injured in scuffle5 minutes ago
-
Special ceremony held at Sialkot Fort to mark Defence Day5 minutes ago
-
Four suspects arrested for blackmailing minors with obscene videos15 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive, vaccination to start from Sept 915 minutes ago
-
Defence Day event at Arts Council15 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh to get university soon: Rana Sikandar Hayat25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects MC office25 minutes ago
-
Customs arrest passenger with 7 kg of silver ornaments at airport25 minutes ago
-
192 people selected for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' porgramme25 minutes ago