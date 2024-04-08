Open Menu

Man Injured During Resistance In Robbery

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A man was injured over resistance to a robbery bid outside of a local private hospital late night yesterday in Khanewal.

The victim was identified as Abdul Nasir, son of Nusrat Ali was shifted to the same the nearby hospital.

DPO Khanewal took notice of the incident and directed SHO Kabirwala to arrest the accused.

In a statement issued here, he said that nobody would be allowed to take the law into his hands.

He expressed his resolve to root out crimes in the district through all-out means and resources.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffargarh, two unidentified robbers snatched a motorbike from the owner of Abdullah Hospital Kot Addu, Doctor Shabir Chanur and fled away. City police station Kot Addu is said to have started action on the report of the doctor to which the case was registered.

