Man injured during robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was shot injured during a robbery incident near Wanni Gujjran in the limits of Taxila Police station on Wednesday.

Police sources said that the injured motorist identified as Mehmood was intercepted by four masked bandits, who later snatched money from him at gunpoint.

Upon resistance, they shot him and fled away.

Rescue teams shifted the victim to a local hospital.

Taxila Police registered a case against the unidentified bandits and started investigation.