Man injured during robbery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :An armed robber shot at and injured a bike rider after resisting a robbery bid at Budhla road in the wee hours here on Friday.

According to a rescue source, the victim named Muhammad Yaseen, s/o Gulam Abbas, aged 27 has been shifted to Nishtar hospital.

A medic at the hospital said, a bullet hit the right leg of the victim and was treated effectively.

The police 15 was informed and reached the spot to hold an inquiry.