Man Injured During Robbery
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :An armed robber shot at and injured a bike rider after resisting a robbery bid at Budhla road in the wee hours here on Friday.
According to a rescue source, the victim named Muhammad Yaseen, s/o Gulam Abbas, aged 27 has been shifted to Nishtar hospital.
A medic at the hospital said, a bullet hit the right leg of the victim and was treated effectively.
The police 15 was informed and reached the spot to hold an inquiry.