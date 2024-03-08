Open Menu

Man Injured During Robbery

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:04 PM

A man was shot and injured during resisting a robbery incident in the area of Shad Bagh, Lahore, on Friday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) A man was shot and injured during resisting a robbery incident in the area of Shad Bagh, Lahore, on Friday.

According to a private news channel, the citizen was bringing 350,000 rupees from the bank.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot.

According to the police officials, two robbers on a motorcycle approach the victim, took the money at gunpoint and fled.

Police lodged an FIR and started further investigation.

