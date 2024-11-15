Open Menu

Man Injured During Robbery Incident In Hassanabdal

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 09:59 PM

A man was shot and injured during a robbery incident in the Islampura area in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Friday. Police sources said that Kazim Hussain was going to his house on his motorcycle when three armed men intercepted him and, at gunpoint, snatched cash, his mobile, and his motorcycle from him. As he put up resistance, they shot him and fled away.

The injured was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger. Hassanabdal Police registered a case and launched further investigation. 

