Man injured for resisting robbery bid in Taxila

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A man was shot and injured for resisting a robbery bid in Karamwall area, in limits of Taxila Police station on Wednesday.

A robber injured a man namely, Muhammad Arsalan and snatched cash from him at gunpoint, the police said.

The injured has been shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital. The police registered a case against the unidentified outlaw and launched further investigation.

