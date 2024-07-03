Man Injured For Resisting Robbery Bid In Taxila
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A man was shot and injured for resisting a robbery bid in Karamwall area, in limits of Taxila Police station on Wednesday.
A robber injured a man namely, Muhammad Arsalan and snatched cash from him at gunpoint, the police said.
The injured has been shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital. The police registered a case against the unidentified outlaw and launched further investigation.
