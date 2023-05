SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :A man was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley near here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 50-year-old Riaz was injured when a a tractor-trolley hit his bike near Mohtmand stop on Pasrur-Daska Road.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital after providingfirst aid.