Man Injured In Attack In Gulan Hati

Published April 06, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Man injured in attack in Gulan Hati

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was severely injured as six men allegedly attacked him with clubs and iron rods in Gulan Hati area, Rescue sources told on Wednesday.

Police Emergency Helpline 15 and Punjab Emergency Rescue Service 1122 received phone call that a man identified as Khan Muhammad, the resident of village Jhok had suffered wounds in an attack in Gulan Hati area in the outskirts of Bahawalpur city.

The police and Rescue 1122 team rushed to the scene. The ambulance of Punjab Emergency Service 1122 shifted the injured to the hospital.

The victim submitted his statement to the police that six men attacked him with clubs and iron rods. The cause of the attack was told to be financial dispute.

The police have registered case against the accused. Further probe was in process.



