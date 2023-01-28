Man injured in blast at Daudzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A person sustained serious injuries when explosive material ripped into his house situated in Daudzai, a suburban area of the provincial metropolis.

According to police, explosive material went off ripped in a house of an Afghan national identified as Rafiullah.

The blast tore away his both hands and burned his face. The injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Bomb Disposal Squad and Counter Terrorism Department rushed to the site of the blast and started collecting forensic evidence.

SSP Operations has said that police were also working to ascertain the causes of the blast.