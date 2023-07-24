Open Menu

Man Injured In Blast In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Man injured in blast in Quetta

A man got injured in a blast at Spiny Road area of provincial Capital on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A man got injured in a blast at Spiny Road area of provincial Capital on Monday.

According to police sources, the blast occurred near a wall at Spiny Road which left one person injured on the spot.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

Law and enforcement agencies along with bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entirearea and started investigation nature of blast.

