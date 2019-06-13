UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Injured In Clash In Quetta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:22 PM

Man injured in clash in Quetta

A man was injured by unknown men in a clash over minor issue at Kawari road area of the provincial capital on Thursda

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A man was injured by unknown men in a clash over minor issue at Kawari road area of the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, unknown men attacked at Muhammad Salman with daggers after developing dispute between them over a petty issue, leaving him injured on the spot and fled from the spot.

The injured was rushed to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Man Bolan From

Recent Stories

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

38 seconds ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

3 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

3 minutes ago

2 women among 4 held, 24-kg heroin seized in Sargo ..

4 minutes ago

Experts hail PTI govt for taxing items detrimental ..

7 minutes ago

Constable among two killed in cross fire in Sargod ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.