Man injured in clash in Quetta

(@imziishan)

A man was injured by unknown men in a clash over minor issue at Kawari road area of the provincial capital on Thursda

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :A man was injured by unknown men in a clash over minor issue at Kawari road area of the provincial capital on Thursday.

According to police sources, unknown men attacked at Muhammad Salman with daggers after developing dispute between them over a petty issue, leaving him injured on the spot and fled from the spot.

The injured was rushed to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital.

Police have registered a case.