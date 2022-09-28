UrduPoint.com

Man Injured In Clash Over Land Dispute

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Man injured in clash over land dispute

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was injured during a clash between the two groups over an old land dispute in Rahim Pur Stop, Ugoki.

According to rescue spokesperson, 41-year-old Waheed was injured during a clash between two groups over an old land dispute near Asif Grocery Store, Rahim Pur Stop, Ugoki.

The injured was shifted to the hospital by Rescue 1122 after providing first aid.

Related Topics

Injured Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

10 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

33 minutes ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

38 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

40 minutes ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gadd ..

Pakistan, England will lock horns at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.