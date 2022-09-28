Man injured in clash over land dispute

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was injured during a clash between the two groups over an old land dispute in Rahim Pur Stop, Ugoki.

According to rescue spokesperson, 41-year-old Waheed was injured during a clash between two groups over an old land dispute near Asif Grocery Store, Rahim Pur Stop, Ugoki.

The injured was shifted to the hospital by Rescue 1122 after providing first aid.