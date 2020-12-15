UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Injured In Cracker Attack At Karachi University' Gate

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:58 PM

Man injured in cracker attack at Karachi University' gate

The reports say that the injured man has been identified as official of Pakistan Rangers.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) A Pakistan Rangers official injured after some unknown men carried out cracker attack at the gate of Karachi University on Tuesday.

According to police, two unknown persons who came there on a motorcycle did cracker attack at the gate of the varsity.

"The injured employee of Pakistan Rangers is being shifted to nearb hospital for medical care," a local tv reported.

Police reached the area and started investigation into the matter as the attackers were and why did they carry out attack at the gate of the varsity.

The attackers fled away soon after the attack.

The attack was carried out in broad day light as mostly such attacks were conducted in the evening or during night time.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Rangers Police Karachi University TV Employment

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 Li ..

27 minutes ago

India faces daily loss of Rs 3,500 crore as farmer ..

26 minutes ago

DPO inspect police station

26 minutes ago

PNSC achieves topline growth in first quarter

26 minutes ago

Wheat cultivation completed over 89.7 percent, gra ..

26 minutes ago

UK Saw Sharpest Annual Employment Drop Since 2010 ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.