Man injured in cracker attack at Karachi University' gate

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that the injured man has been identified as official of Pakistan Rangers.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) A Pakistan Rangers official injured after some unknown men carried out cracker attack at the gate of Karachi University on Tuesday.

According to police, two unknown persons who came there on a motorcycle did cracker attack at the gate of the varsity.

"The injured employee of Pakistan Rangers is being shifted to nearb hospital for medical care," a local tv reported.

Police reached the area and started investigation into the matter as the attackers were and why did they carry out attack at the gate of the varsity.

The attackers fled away soon after the attack.

The attack was carried out in broad day light as mostly such attacks were conducted in the evening or during night time.

(More to Come)