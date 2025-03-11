Man injured in cylinder blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A man suffered minor injuries at an eatery after gas leakage from a cylinder triggered a fire and blast at Allah Shafi Chowk, MDA Road, on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said they reached the site soon after receiving the information.

A man suffered minor injuries and was provided first aid and then shifted to hospital. The blast damaged the breakfast point partially. Parts of its false ceiling and the shutter were damaged.