Man injured in fire incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) A minivan caught fire near Polytechnical College, Wahdat Colony, here on Saturday, leaving the driver injured with burns.

According to the police, five persons were in the vehicle when it was engulfed by the fire.

The injured person, identified as Syed Irfan Shah, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for treatment of his wounds.