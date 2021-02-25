UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Injured In Firing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

Man injured in firing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A middle-aged man was injured in firing by unidentified persons in a wedding ceremony at Mardan Pur, Bosan road on Thursday.

Rescuers said, the attacker fled away soon after creating panic through firing among participants.

Injured person named Akmal son of Allah Ditta,30, was shifted to Nishtar hospital for providing medical treatment. Local police held first investigation report to initiate inquiry into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Marriage Road Man Mardan

Recent Stories

All schools will be back to regular from March 1: ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

24 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s leaders dare to dream

1 hour ago

Spain wants to increase current €3bn FDI in UAE: ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 February 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.