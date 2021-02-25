Man injured in firing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A middle-aged man was injured in firing by unidentified persons in a wedding ceremony at Mardan Pur, Bosan road on Thursday.

Rescuers said, the attacker fled away soon after creating panic through firing among participants.

Injured person named Akmal son of Allah Ditta,30, was shifted to Nishtar hospital for providing medical treatment. Local police held first investigation report to initiate inquiry into the incident.