Man Injured In Firing By Sub-inspector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A passerby was injured in firing by a police sub-inspector in the Gulshan Ravi area on Sunday.
According to police, a sub-inspector allegedly beat up a citizen, Farhan, in a state of intoxication and after torturing him opened fire at him. However, Farhan remained unhurt but a bullet hit a passer-by, Haris.
The police said that the injured man was shifted to Mayo Hospital for treatment, while a case had been registered against the sub-inspector under the provisions of attempted murder on the complaint of Farhan, but the accused is absconding.
According to police, Sub-Inspector Fayaz, posted at Sherakot, had earlier tried to run over Farhan. Later, police arrested the accused. An investigation is ongoing.
