Man Injured In Firing In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Man injured in firing in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Unidentified armed men opened fire at a person, leaving him critically injured in Tahli Mahala area lying within the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

The police sources said that armed men opened indiscriminate firing at a man recognized as Ansari in Tahli Mahala area, leaving him wounded.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene.

The rescuers of Punjab Emergency Service Department and the police rushed to the scene.

The injured was transported to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where he was given emergency medical aid.

According to doctors, the injured received a bullet in his kidney and a few other bullets in the lower parts of the body. However, his condition was told to be out of danger.

Kotwali police have registered a case against the accused.

According to the preliminary investigation, old enmity was the cause behind the attack.

Further probe was underway.

