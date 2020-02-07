Man injured in firing in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot injured a man at Killi Deba area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot injured a man at Killi Deba area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 40-year-old Abdul Ghani was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received injuries and was rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police registered a case and started investigation.