Man Injured In Firing Incident
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:07 PM
Unknown armed men shot injured a man at Bibi Ziarat near Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot injured a man at Bibi Ziarat near Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the victim was on way to somewhere when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
As a result, he received bullet injuries and was rushed to civil hospital Quetta for medical aid.
The reason of attack and identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.
Police registered a case and started investigation.