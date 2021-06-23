UrduPoint.com
Man Injured In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:07 PM

Man injured in firing incident

Unknown armed men shot injured a man at Bibi Ziarat near Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot injured a man at Bibi Ziarat near Sariab area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way to somewhere when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received bullet injuries and was rushed to civil hospital Quetta for medical aid.

The reason of attack and identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

