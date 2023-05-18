Man Injured In Firing Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 11:36 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A man was injured in a firing incident here in Qasimabad area on Thursday.
According to the report, a man identified as Imran s/o Iqbal sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a civil hospital for medical assistance.
The condition of the injured is said to be out of danger, hospital sources said.