Man injured in gas cylinder blast

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A person sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder burst in a house near Chak Hamta, Multan road.

According to Rescue officials, a gas cylinder exploded due to unknown reasons during cooking in a house near Chak Hamta, Multan road, on Tuesday. As a result, Asim s/o Ayaz Ahmad sustained burn injuries.

The victim was shifted to district headquarters hospital after providing first aid. His body was burnt 20pc.