Man Injured In Gas Cylinder Fire

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Man injured in gas cylinder fire

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :A man suffered burn injuries as fire erupted in a gas cylinder placed in a bakery shop here at Bahawal Chowk area.

Police sources said that the employee of a bakery shop was checking the leakage of gas cylinder when suddenly fire erupted in the cylinder.

"The man received severe burn wounds," they said.

The nearby people rushed to the scene and threw gas cylinder out of the shop. The victim was rescue to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) where he was provided with medical treatment.

