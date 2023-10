A man was injured in a hand grenade attack on Tehkal police station here on Monday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) A man was injured in a hand grenade attack on Tehkal police station here on Monday night.

SP Cantonment, Waqas Rafiq told reporters that an unknown hurled hand grenade on the said police station that left one person injured.

A search operation has been started.