Man Injured In Hand Grenade Blast
Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 10:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was injured in a hand grenade blast here at Chaman Housing Scheme area on Monday.
According to police sources, the victim namely Asadullah resident of Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district was working in a barber shop when unknown men hurled a hand grenade into the shop which went off.
As a result, Asadullah received injuries.
The police, on information, reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital.
Police cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace outlaws.