UrduPoint.com

Man Injured In Hand Grenade Blast

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 10:10 PM

Man injured in hand grenade blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was injured in a hand grenade blast here at Chaman Housing Scheme area on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Asadullah resident of Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district was working in a barber shop when unknown men hurled a hand grenade into the shop which went off.

As a result, Asadullah received injuries.

The police, on information, reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace outlaws.

Related Topics

Injured Police Man Chaman SITE Housing

Recent Stories

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration La ..

Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration Law firm in Islamabad

9 minutes ago
 Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

Gambia celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

40 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Korean Minister of For ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs

41 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solution ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Solutions initiative

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic coop ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic cooperation with Malaysian Ambassa ..

2 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive troph ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.