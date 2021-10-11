Man injured in hand grenade blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was injured in a hand grenade blast here at Chaman Housing Scheme area on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Asadullah resident of Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district was working in a barber shop when unknown men hurled a hand grenade into the shop which went off.

As a result, Asadullah received injuries.

The police, on information, reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace outlaws.