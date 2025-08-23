Man injured in police encounter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A man was injured in firing by his own accomplices during a police encounter near Chak No 75 SB, in Sadar police limits on Saturday.

Police said that Mazhar Hussain, 33, of 72 Alif SB, was on the run after injuring his wife. When police raided to arrest him near 75 SB, he along with his accomplices started firing at them. Police also retaliated.

Later, the accuse was found in injure condition.