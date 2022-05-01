Man injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :A man was injured in a blast near Custom Office area of Airport Road Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, one person received injuries in the blast incident who was shifted to the civil hospital for medical aid.

The identity of the injured could not be ascertained so far.

A nearby house was reportedly engulfed with fire after the blast. However, the efforts were underway to extinguish the fire.

Law and enforcement agencies along with bomb disposal squad personnel reached the site and started investigation to ascertain the nature of explosion.