Man injured in Quetta clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was injured in clash between two group at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, two rival group attacked each others with sticks and punches after developing dispute.

As a result, one of them namely Ameenullah received injuries.

The injured was rushed to civil hospital Quetta for medical aid.

Police registered a case and started investigation.