UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Injured In Quetta Clash

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Man injured in Quetta clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was injured in clash between two group at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, two rival group attacked each others with sticks and punches after developing dispute.

As a result, one of them namely Ameenullah received injuries.

The injured was rushed to civil hospital Quetta for medical aid.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Man

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract for operation and maintenance ..

1 hour ago

Motorway Gang-rape case: Court sentences both accu ..

2 hours ago

Demi Lovato reveals some shocking details about he ..

2 hours ago

Police to control crime for protection of masses, ..

2 hours ago

787 people above 60 vaccinated against coronavirus ..

2 hours ago

DC Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik visits Rang Mahal, S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.