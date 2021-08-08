Man injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was injured in a hand grenade blast near Sadar Behar Bus Terminal at Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, unknown men hurled a hand grenade at a cart near Sada Behar Bust Terminal area and fled from the scene.

As a result, one person received injuries.

The injured victim was rushed to civil hospital. The victim's identity could not be ascertained yet.

Police reached the site and cordoned off the area and started investigation.