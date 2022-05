SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :A 19-year-old man, identified as Ansar, was injured seriously in a collision between two motorcycles near NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) office in Pasrur.

According to Rescue-1122, timely action was taken on receiving information about the accident and first aid was provided to the injured.

Later on, he was shifted to a local hospital.