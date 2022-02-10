Man injured in road accident in Bolan

A man was injured in a road accident occurred in Bolan district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A man was injured in a road accident occurred in Bolan district on Thursday.

Police said that man identified as Nauman Qambrani, resident of Mastung district suffered critical injuries due to over speeding his car turned turtle near Pinjra Pul area of Bolan district. Rescue team, soon after the incident reached the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Mach.

Further probe is underway.