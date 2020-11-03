Man injured in unprovoked Indian firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Indian troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) in Bagsar Sector along the line of control (LoC) and targeted civil population.

A 45-year old man got injured due to Indian troops firing and was shifted to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Pakistan Army responded to the unprovoked firing and targeted Indian post which initiated fire.