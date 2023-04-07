Close
Man Injured Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Man injured over domestic dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :A man suffered bullet injuries when his rivals opened fire at him over domestic dispute here near Tehsil Headquarter hospital,Kachehri Morr, Sillanwali.

Police said here on Friday that Muhammad Ilyas s/o Ali Muhammad and Zafer-ullah and others r/o 141 NB had a domestic dispute with Muhammad Waris r/o Chak no.

157 NB and others.

On the day of incident,Waris was on the way to court when Ilyas along with accomplice opened fire at him.

Sillanwali police reached the spot, shifted the injured to THQ hospital and started further investigation.

