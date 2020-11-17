UrduPoint.com
Man Injured Over Land Dispute

Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:03 PM

Man injured over land dispute

A man was injured in a land dispute between two rival groups this morning here at Alipur road near Chaman bypass

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was injured in a land dispute between two rival groups this morning here at Alipur road near Chaman bypass.

Shahid (30) son of Nawaz Umar got injured and shifted to DHQ hospital in critical condition. The groups were believed to be relatives of each other. Local police registered case and started investigation.

