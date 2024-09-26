Open Menu

Man Injured Over Resistance In Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Man injured over resistance in robbery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A man was injured over resistance in a robbery near Head Muhammad

Wala on Thursday.

The victim, Qaswar, 26, received injuries who was shifted to the district headquarters

hospital. A case was registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, the locals caught two robbers and handed them over to the police after

torture. The accused had snatched Rs 345,000 from a trader.

Related Topics

Injured Police Robbery Man From

Recent Stories

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

54 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

1 hour ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

2 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

2 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

6 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

20 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

20 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan