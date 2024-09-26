Man injured over resistance in robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A man was injured over resistance in a robbery near Head Muhammad

Wala on Thursday.

The victim, Qaswar, 26, received injuries who was shifted to the district headquarters

hospital. A case was registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, the locals caught two robbers and handed them over to the police after

torture. The accused had snatched Rs 345,000 from a trader.