Man Injured Over Resistance In Robbery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A man was injured over resistance in a robbery near Head Muhammad
Wala on Thursday.
The victim, Qaswar, 26, received injuries who was shifted to the district headquarters
hospital. A case was registered against the accused.
Meanwhile, the locals caught two robbers and handed them over to the police after
torture. The accused had snatched Rs 345,000 from a trader.
Recent Stories
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 students hurt in classroom roof collapse
-
IESCO committed to quality services through 'Smart App', Asim Nazir
-
ANF recovers 42 kg drugs in 11 operations
-
Mardan Board exempts special students from fee submission
-
DC holds Khuli Katchehri in Hala (Old), visited special education school
-
President recommends Nishan-i-Imtiaz for late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan
-
Pakistan strengthens automotive ties with China, eyes joint innovation in EV sector
-
Man shot dead by rivals
-
Youth Development Center at AUST celebrates student achievements
-
Fake veterinary doctor booked
-
Completion of Sky Gardens housing project by 2026: Pirzada assures
-
Woman recovered from swindler gang