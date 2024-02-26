Man Injured Over Tree Cutting Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 10:14 PM
A man was shot and injured over a tree-cutting dispute that reported in a village Chakki, in the jurisdiction of Bassal police station on Monday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A man was shot and injured over a tree-cutting dispute that reported in a village Chakki, in the jurisdiction of Bassal police station on Monday.
According to details, Muhammad Haroon was chopping the trees when his relative Muhammad Ameen along with five other persons reached the spot and opened fire.
As a result, the ill-fated person Muhammad Haroon fell down with bullet injuries. Later, the injured was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital in Pindigheab from where he was transferred to Rawalpindi in critical condition.
Police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.
APP/nsi/
