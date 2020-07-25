Man injures after resisting robbery bid

A local man, aged-46, got injured after putting resistance during robbery incident reported at location of 16/14-L Kasowal here

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A local man, aged-46, got injured after putting resistance during robbery incident reported at location of 16/14-L Kasowal here.

Police said four unidentified robbers tried to rob Hidayatullah, son of Inayat on the road.

They snatched three lac rupees money before shot him injured as the later tried to hold resistance. Victim was stated to be resident of 46/15-L of Mian Chhanu. Rescuers provided him first aid after reaching on the spot. Police started investigation.