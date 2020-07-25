UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Injures After Resisting Robbery Bid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Man injures after resisting robbery bid

A local man, aged-46, got injured after putting resistance during robbery incident reported at location of 16/14-L Kasowal here

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A local man, aged-46, got injured after putting resistance during robbery incident reported at location of 16/14-L Kasowal here.

Police said four unidentified robbers tried to rob Hidayatullah, son of Inayat on the road.

They snatched three lac rupees money before shot him injured as the later tried to hold resistance. Victim was stated to be resident of 46/15-L of Mian Chhanu. Rescuers provided him first aid after reaching on the spot. Police started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Robbery Man Money

Recent Stories

New ADEK activity platform allows kids to explore, ..

33 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases

34 minutes ago

SSC launches Basketball Skills Challenge

49 minutes ago

Pakistani-Emirati Hospital on frontline against CO ..

1 hour ago

PCTB MD bans 100 books for carrying anti-Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

PAF cognizant of regional geo-strategic developmen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.