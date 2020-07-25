UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Injures Brother In Law Over Land Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 04:37 PM

Man injures brother in law over land dispute

A husband shot and injured his brother in law after indulging in scuffle with wife over land dispute surfaced here

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A husband shot and injured his brother in law after indulging in scuffle with wife over land dispute surfaced here. Police arrested the accused with weapon on the spot after committing the crime.

According to police sources, accused named Fahim alias Shani caste Chandia, had a long-time scuffle with his wife and in-laws over land of five marla scheme. Today, in a fit of desperation and fury, the accused attacked his brother in law Husnain Raza and wounded him through opening straight fire on him. The victim was shifted to THQ hospital in critical condition what rescuers said.

Accused Fahim was arrested by the police which started further investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Wife Weapon

Recent Stories

New ADEK activity platform allows kids to explore, ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation presents outlook on the fu ..

41 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases

41 minutes ago

SSC launches Basketball Skills Challenge

56 minutes ago

Pakistani-Emirati Hospital on frontline against CO ..

1 hour ago

PCTB MD bans 100 books for carrying anti-Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.