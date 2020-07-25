Man injures brother in law over land dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A husband shot and injured his brother in law after indulging in scuffle with wife over land dispute surfaced here. Police arrested the accused with weapon on the spot after committing the crime.

According to police sources, accused named Fahim alias Shani caste Chandia, had a long-time scuffle with his wife and in-laws over land of five marla scheme. Today, in a fit of desperation and fury, the accused attacked his brother in law Husnain Raza and wounded him through opening straight fire on him. The victim was shifted to THQ hospital in critical condition what rescuers said.

Accused Fahim was arrested by the police which started further investigation.