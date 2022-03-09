UrduPoint.com

Man Injures By Armed Robbers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Unknown armed robbers shot injured a man when he put resistance to robbers at Raisani Killi near Hazarganji area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Naseer was on way home when armed robbers intercepted and opened fire at him as he resisted with them during the bid of robbery.

As a result, he received bullet wounds and was rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.

