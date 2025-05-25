Open Menu

Man Injures Friend

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Man injures friend

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A man has injured over an exchange of harsh words in Old Sabzi Mandi area.

Rescue 1122 said that two friends were engaged in discussing some issue and exchanged harsh words which made one of them furious who attacked the other with a knife, leaving him injured.

He said that rescuers provided the injured with first aid and shifted him to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for treatment. The victim identified as 28-year-old Noman.

Police are investigating.

