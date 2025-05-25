Man Injures Friend
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A man has injured over an exchange of harsh words in Old Sabzi Mandi area.
Rescue 1122 said that two friends were engaged in discussing some issue and exchanged harsh words which made one of them furious who attacked the other with a knife, leaving him injured.
He said that rescuers provided the injured with first aid and shifted him to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for treatment. The victim identified as 28-year-old Noman.
Police are investigating.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime suspect arrested within hours after murder and attempted murder incident in Mansehra42 seconds ago
-
Punjab Mother Tongue Bill tabled in the Punjab Assembly45 seconds ago
-
Three days Tablighi Ijtema concludes peacefully in Baffa, Mansehra47 seconds ago
-
Man injures friend52 seconds ago
-
Over 5,000 traffic violations penalized, 1,052 vehicles impounded: ITP54 seconds ago
-
Administration demolishes two multi-story buildings on Warsak Road56 seconds ago
-
03 motorcycles, stolen vehicle recovered during operation58 seconds ago
-
Two hostages recovered in operation against dacoits in Rajanpur11 minutes ago
-
8,000 youth compete to join Pakistan’s tech revolution in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab approves Rs 2.55m for healthcare of police employees' children11 minutes ago
-
CM abolishes birth & death registration fee in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Man injured11 minutes ago