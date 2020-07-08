Man injures his three brothers in Ziarat

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :A man shot injured his three brothers at China area of Ziarat district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were present at a house when his brother took a pistol and opened fire at them, leaving them seriously injured on the spot.

Soon after the incident, Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where the victims were referred to Quetta Civil hospital for further medical aid after completion of initial treatment. The reason of the attack could not be ascertained so far.

Levies Force also arrested an alleged accused for investigation.