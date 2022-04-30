Man injures in cylinder blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :A man sustained injuries following a cylinder explosion at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital, here on Friday night.

According to Rescue 1122, the cylinder at Lab exploded suddenly and a portion of the building caught fire.

Rescue 1122 vehicles rushed to the site and put off the fire.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the process of cooling was in progress when the blast occured.

Police also reached the site and started investigation.