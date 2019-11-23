Man injures in Duki firing

Unknown armed men shot injured a man at Gharibabad near Duki area of Loralai district, Levies sources said on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot injured man at Gharibabad near Duki area of Loralai district, Levies sources said on Saturday.

According to detail, the victim identified as Gull Khan was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received bullet injuries on the spot.

Levies forces on information reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where the victim was referred to Quetta civil hospital for medical aid after completion of first treatment.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.