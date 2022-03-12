UrduPoint.com

Man Injures In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Man injures in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :A bike rider suffered critical injuries after colliding with passenger bus in wee hours of Saturday morning.

Rescuers informed that Muhammad Javed, 25, resident of Kot Sultan was removed to RHC after providing first aid.

Meanwhile, local police claimed to have arrested a drugs peddler with recovering 1200 gm churs from his possession. Daera Din Panah police registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Drugs From General Motors

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2022

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th March 2022

31 minutes ago
 Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of aut ..

Ground situation in IIOJK belies all claims of authorities: NC

9 hours ago
 EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Ru ..

EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Russia: von der Leyen

9 hours ago
 More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express con ..

More than 35 parliamentarians meet CM, express confidence

9 hours ago
 World must probe Indian so-called clarification on ..

World must probe Indian so-called clarification on supersonic projectile crash i ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>