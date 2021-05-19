Man injures in road mishap in MUZAFFARGARH

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A car driver got critically injured after hit with trolley coming hard-on at Gulshan Majeed Colony here on Wednesday.

Rescuers said that accident was reported near Muradabad, suburban town of district Muzaffargarh.

Victim was identified as Amir,son of Jahangir. He was rushed to nearby hospital for providing first aid from where shifted to DHQ hospital under critical condition.

Initial report said the accident was caused by over-speeding.Trolley driver escaped from the scene alongwith the vehicle.

Police initiated investigation.