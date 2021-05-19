UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Injures In Road Mishap In MUZAFFARGARH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:02 PM

Man injures in road mishap in MUZAFFARGARH

A car driver got critically injured after hit with trolley coming hard-on at Gulshan Majeed Colony here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A car driver got critically injured after hit with trolley coming hard-on at Gulshan Majeed Colony here on Wednesday.

Rescuers said that accident was reported near Muradabad, suburban town of district Muzaffargarh.

Victim was identified as Amir,son of Jahangir. He was rushed to nearby hospital for providing first aid from where shifted to DHQ hospital under critical condition.

Initial report said the accident was caused by over-speeding.Trolley driver escaped from the scene alongwith the vehicle.

Police initiated investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Driver Vehicle Car Muzaffargarh Gulshan From

Recent Stories

Effective June 1st, UAE Commercial Companies Law a ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan recognizes among successful countries in ..

2 seconds ago

ENOC Group to open 25 service stations across UAE ..

21 minutes ago

Study finds Sinovac vaccine 99.49 pct effective in ..

4 seconds ago

Armed Belgian soldier on run after threatening Cov ..

4 minutes ago

Thailand reports 3,394 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.