Man Injures Uncle Over Property Dispute

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Man injures uncle over property dispute

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) A man shot at and injured his uncle over a property dispute in the Hasilpur area.

Rescue 1122 said that they received information on helpline that a man had been injured as he received bullet wounds in Satellite Town Hasilpur.

“Rescuers along with an ambulance rushed to the scene and provided first aid to the injured and shifted him to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur,” they said.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Rasheed Ahmad, a resident of Satellite Town Bahawalpur. He received gunshot injuries in his right leg. His condition was said to be out of danger.

According to police sources, the suspect opened fire at his uncle over a property and the injured received two bullets in his leg. Hasilpur police have registered a case.

